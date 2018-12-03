Peewee A Team take gold in weekend tournament

Dec 3, 2018 admin Morinville Sports 0
submitted by Lindsay Lavoie

The Peewee A took gold over the weekend in a tournament in Barrhead.

Saturday they were undefeated with first win against Josephburgh Flyers 0-8 – #88 Joseph Seguin received player of the game.

The second game Saturday they won 6-0 against Barrhead – #19 Seth Camarta got player of the game.

There were two Shutouts, which was really special for the goalie Braeden Lavoie as it was also his 12th Birthday. His team really showed up and helped him make his birthday one that he will never forget!

Sunday they had two more wins taking home gold.

The first game Sunday was against CR Knights Peewee 1. They won 9-1 – # 87 Mason De Champlain received player of the game

The second was against the CR Knights again with a score of 14-3 – #31 Braeden Lavoie received the player of the game

Was a great weekend for the boys and of course, you can not have a hockey tournament without a snowstorm.

