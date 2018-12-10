Community Christmas Celebration hits 40 years

Reading Time: 1 minute





by Stephen Dafoe

A Morinville holiday tradition will take place at St. Jean Baptiste Church next week, marking the 40th consecutive year for the Community Christmas Celebration, an interdenominational Musical Jubilee.

The event takes place Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a food bank donation.

Former Morinville teacher, school board trustee, and Citizen of the Year John Unsworth started the annual celebration in 1978. The event has been a holiday staple in the community ever since.

Three years ago, The Morinville Minstrels took over the event from a dedicated team of volunteers. They are once again organizing this year’s concert.

Morinville Minstrel and organizing committee member Judy Baker said the event had become a tradition that people look forward to each year.

“The Non-denominational Celebrations seems to have become part of the Christmas Tradition in Morinville, bringing the community together in the spirit of Christmas,” Baker said, adding she hopes people will come out and take part in what she and the committee see as a showcase of our Community. “It gives you the feeling of Christmas – really puts you in the Christmas Spirit.”

Baker is joined on the committee by fellow minstrels Diana Moquin, Carol Kaup, Linda Mondor, and Rita Hebert. They met in early October to get the process underway.

“We are only able to do this with a lot of support from the Community,” Baker said.