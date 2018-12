Reading Time: 2 minutes

École Notre Dame Elementary School held two Christmas Concerts on Tuesday night at the MCCC.

The first concert from 5:30 to 6:30 was for students in Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten.

The second held from 6:45 to 7:45 featured performances from French Immersion students from Grade 1- 4 and Kindergarten.

On Wednesday night the two concerts featured Grade 1 and 2 from 5:30- to 6:15 and the Grade 3 and 4 from 7 to 7:45.