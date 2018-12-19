MCHS and Primeau combine talents for concert

Dec 19, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: The MCHS Jazz Band performed Tuesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

by Lucie Roy

The Christmas Band Concert featuring GHP and MCHS Bands was held on Tuesday night at the MCCC.

The Georges H. Primeau (GHP) Concert Program consisted of Jingle Bell Rock, Silent Night and Angels on Parade.

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Concert Program included Joyful & Triumphant, Christmas Collage, Scenes from the Nutcracker and A Carol Celebration.

The evening ended with the GHP and MCHS Band combined to perform Jingle Bell Rock.
The MCHS Jazz Band entertained the guests in the foyer of the MCCC as they arrived for the concert.

Primeau and a few MCHS students on stage.

Primeau.


MCHS- Liam Allard.


MCHS Erin R.


MCHS Band on stage.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8413 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*