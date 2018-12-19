MCHS and Primeau combine talents for concert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above: The MCHS Jazz Band performed Tuesday night at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

by Lucie Roy

The Christmas Band Concert featuring GHP and MCHS Bands was held on Tuesday night at the MCCC.

The Georges H. Primeau (GHP) Concert Program consisted of Jingle Bell Rock, Silent Night and Angels on Parade.

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Concert Program included Joyful & Triumphant, Christmas Collage, Scenes from the Nutcracker and A Carol Celebration.

The evening ended with the GHP and MCHS Band combined to perform Jingle Bell Rock.

The MCHS Jazz Band entertained the guests in the foyer of the MCCC as they arrived for the concert.

