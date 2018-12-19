Morinville firefighters recognized for long service and exemplary service

Reading Time: 1 minute

photos courtesy of the Town of Morinville

by Morinville News Staff

Former Fire Chief Ron Cust and several of his fellow firefighters received some applause and recognition in Council Chambers Tuesday evening during Council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Cust received a long-service award for 40 years of service to the Morinville Fire Department. Captain Steve Gaetz was recognized for 15 years of service and Lieutenant Bret Wilson for 10 years service.

Senior Firefighter Cody Foster, Firefighter Ryan Rogoschewsky, Firefighter Tyler Proulx, and Firefighter Albert Spence were acknowledged for National Fire Protection Association NFPA 1001- Level 1 and 2 certification.

Senior Firefighter Lane Hardman and Firefighter Lyndon Sernowski have received NFPA 1002- Advance Pump Operations certification.

Lieutenant Louis Lavallee, Lieutenant Steven Holubowich, Senior Firefighter Michael Gouthro, and Firefighter Tyler Proulx have all received NFPA 1002- Aerial Operations certification.

Alberta Exemplary Medals were presented to Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee, Senior Firefighter Josh Cust, and Senior Firefighter Sylvain Rousseau.

Ron Cust was presented his 40-year service plaque from Mayor Barry Turner.