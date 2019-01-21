MCHS teacher Neil Korotash will run in the spring election as the Alberta Party candidate

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 21, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville-St. Albert Alberta Party members gathered at the Sturgeon Valley Golf Club Sunday afternoon to learn a bit about the party and to vote for one of two candidates, both local educators.

Running for the party nod was MCHS teacher Neil Korotash and former Morinville Public School Principal Wayne Ruffiange.

Korotash was selected by the membership as the Alberta Party candidate for Morinville-St. Albert in the upcoming provincial election.

“I’m very thankful for everyone who turned out to support my nomination,” Korotash said. “It is nice to see so much enthusiasm for the Alberta Party and I look forward to giving the resident of Morinville St. Albert a positive centrist alternative in the next election.”

Korotash will run against UCP candidate Dale Nally, who was selected by his party in November, and NDP candidate Shawna Gawreluck, who was selected Jan.10.