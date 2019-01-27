22nd Annual Dennis Blair Memorial Tournament gathers players in Morinville and Legal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jan 27, 2019)

Above: Ceremonial Puck Drop with members of the Borduzak Family.

by Lucie Roy

photos by Lucie Roy and Stephen Dafoe

The 22nd Annual Dennis Blair Memorial Tournament took place from Jan. 24-27 in the Morinville and Legal arenas.

For the past 22 years, the Sturgeon Hockey Club has organized the “4 the love of the Game” tournament as a dedication to the memory of a young player who passed away June 15 1989 at the age of 8 years following his first year of Novice Hockey.

With 25 teams competing across 6 Divisions a total of 33 games will be played.

Players are from Westlock, St Albert, Bonnyville, Fort Sask. Sherwood Park, Grande Prairie, Edson, Hinton Edson, Wetaskiwin, Edmonton and seven teams being Sturgeon Mustangs.

The Ceremonial Puck Drop, Moment of Silence and National Anthem took place at the Legal Arena on Saturday with members of the Borduzak family in attendance which included siblings Kevin, Curtis, Stacy and Jamie.

The son of Dennis and Pat Borduzak twin Dennis was the youngest of 5 children. He had a brain aneurysm that took his life.

Before he passed an organ donation had been contemplated and several of his organs were graciously donated to the HOPE Foundation of Alberta and three lives were saved because of this courageous boy and his parents.

Dennis will be best remembered for his bright blue eyes, beautiful smile and his love of reading story books and his enthusiasm for hockey.

The number 4 was his jersey number which is worn on the right shoulder of the Legal Novice Hockey Team.

He understood that working together as a team was the only way to achieve their common goal.

The games included a DJ and Light Show, Heart and Hustle and MVP Player Awards and participation medals as well as a prize for the Best Dressed Coach.

There were numerous kids activities at the Legal arena and an opportunity to have your picture taken beside a Connor McDavid life-size cardboard cutout.