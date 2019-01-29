St. John Ambulance to kick off heart month with new blended online certificate program

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

One in twelve Canadians are affected by vascular and heart disease, the second leading cause of death in Canada.

St. John’s Ambulance believes increased awareness, training and access to Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) within communities can save more lives.

Starting Feb. 1, St. John Ambulance, Alberta Council will begin offering a blended online certificate program for Standard First Aid with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

St. John Ambulance partnered withYardstick Testing & Training to provide what they see as greater flexibility for access and learning options for first aid and CPR training.

The online program is approved by Alberta OHS for workplace First Aid certification and is based on the in-class curriculum.

Students can complete the online course components at their own pace, then register for the one day, in-class segment to complete the program. The in-class portion is offered at all St. John Ambulance’s seven Training & Community Service Centres located throughout Alberta. The in-class sessions, lead by a certified instructor, consists of a written exam and practical skill assessments.

The online training platform is located at ab.stjohntraining.ca.