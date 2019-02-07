Jets end regular season this weekend, hit playoffs next

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 6, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

It was a 3-1 win over the Strathcona Bruins Tuesday night in Morinville that brought the Morinville Jets to a 20-15-2 record with one game left in the regular season.

With 42 points this season, nine points ahead of the Edmonton Mustangs, the Jets are assured of a third-place finish regardless of the outcome from this Sunday’s matchup between the Jets and Mustangs.

What remains to be seen is who the Morinville Jets will play in round one of playoffs as St. Albert and Stony Plain sit with 32 points and each has a game to play.

Regardless of who the Jets face, the Jets have home ice advantage and will play the first game Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Game two on the best-of-three series will take place away on Sunday, Feb. 17, and if game three is needed, that will be played in Morinville Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

The Jets play the Mustangs this Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center.