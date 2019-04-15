Library and Community Gardens partnering for Earth Day event

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 15, 2019)

video by Stephen Dafoe

Although Earth Day will be celebrated Apr. 22, the Morinville Community Library and Morinville Centennial Community Gardens will partner to host an event Apr. 26.

“We are excited for them to be coming out for the second year to do our Earth Day workshop,” said Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Stacey Buga.

This year’s theme is Our Wet World and focuses on waterways and the ecosystem around them.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and space is limited. Those interested in participating can register at the library.