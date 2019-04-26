Town opens Morinville Leisure Centre for media tour

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 26, 2019)

Above: Video of photos taken of the new $24.3 million Morinville Leisure Centre building, taken during a media tour Apr. 25.

photos by Lucie Roy

Construction of the $24.3 million Morinville Leisure Centre is more than 95 per cent complete. The Town of Morinville says the project is currently on budget and on time for completion at the end of May.

Local media were allowed to tour and photograph the facility on Thursday morning with Clark Builders Superintendent Brad Reiter, Project Coordinator Tyler Gagan and Project Manager Jeremy Koroscil. Also on the tour was Engineering and Facilities Manager Jim Gourlay and Corporate Communications Coordinator Felicity Bergman.

The Town says once construction is complete, equipment and office furniture will be moved in.

The Town has not set a firm date for opening; however, the plan is to be open sometime in May.

Rec Lands Concept Plan Approved

On Tuesday night, Morinville Town Council approved with a couple of alterations the Recreation Lands concept plan that will see the development of trails, soccer fields, ball diamonds, and off-leash dog park, concessions and clubhouse, Light Armoured Vehicle Monument, community garden, picnic areas and a 7-metre tall toboggan hill / amphitheatre area over the coming years.

Full value of the project, including land purchase, is $30.5 milion.

Below is the diagram included in the Apr. 23 Council package.

LEISURE CENTRE PHOTOS