Legal’s Arrin Young named Female Athlete of the Year



(Last Updated On: Apr 28, 2019)

photo courtesy Wheelchair Basketball Canada

by Morinville News Staff

Legal’s Arrin Young was among four Albertans recognized Saturday night at Wheelchair Basketball Canada’s Annual Awards as part of the 2019 Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League (CWBL) National Championship in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The award recipients included three Alberta athletes, Young was named the Grosso Hooper Law Female Athlete of the Year, Bradon Doll from Camrose was named junior athlete of the year, and Jon Bilan from Edmonton received the True Sport award. Calgary referee Sergio Giordano was also inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

“We are proud to celebrate the outstanding achievements of trailblazers in the Canadian wheelchair basketball community and recognize their profound impact in propelling the game forward while inspiring future generations along the way,” said Wheelchair Basketball Canada Executive Director Wendy Gittens in a media release Sunday. “Each of the recipients personify our core values and we congratulate them for their leadership and commitment to excellence in wheelchair basketball.”

Widely-known by her nickname – Juice – Arinn Young is considered a star player on the rise due to her world-class basketball skills and reputation as a great communicator and respected teammate.

Young, a former MCHS student, finished the 2018 IWBF World Championships, her first in a starring role, in third place with an average of 20.1 points per game. Over the 2018 season, Young picked up tournament MVP honours and a gold medal with the Edmonton Inferno at the Canadian Wheelchair Basketball League (CWBL) Women’s National Championship.

She also excelled south of the border as a student-athlete at the University of Alabama, where she stars for the women’s wheelchair basketball team. She helped lead the Crimson Tide to a silver medal at the collegiate national championship and was named a first team All-American in 2018.