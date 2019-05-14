Morinville RCMP Investigate Arson of Tool Shed at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2019)

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alberta – On May 13th, 2019 at approximately 4:20 pm Morinville RCMP and Morinville Fire and Rescue attended to a tool shed fire at the Rendez-Vous Centre at 9913 104 street in Morinville. Once on scene, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set. A fire investigator also attended the scene. The suspect(s) had pushed a shopping cart full of newspapers and clothing against the back of the shed and lit the contents of the shopping cart on fire causing damage to the shed.

Morinville RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in solving this crime. If anyone saw someone pushing a grocery cart near the railway tracks of 99 avenue or 104 Street in Morinville during the time of this incident they are encouraged to contact the Morinville RCMP.

Damage to the shed is under $5000.00.

The RCMP and Fire Investigator continue to investigate.