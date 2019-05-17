Primeau and MCHS participate in track and field

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2019)

Above from left: GHP students McKenzie Feltham, Savanna Jardine, and Hannah MacDonald participate in the 100-metre event Thursday during a joint GHP / MCHS Track and Field meet. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

by Stephen Dafoe

Grade 7, 8 and 9 students from Georges H. Primeau (GHP) and Morinville Community High School (MCHS) participated in a day-long track and field meet hosted by MCHS Thursday.

Track events included 100-, 200, 400, 800, and 1500-metre runs. Field events included shotput, discus, javelin, long jump, triple jump and high jump.

MCHS teacher and coach Kent Lessard said the annual event is an important one for students to participate in.

“Track and field is the basics of all athletics, whether you play baseball or soccer, or anything. You have to be able to run,” Lessard said. “We really feel that it’s important for the kids that they continue to develop their overall athletic skill. This [track and field event] is a great way to promote that. It gets the kids out, having fun, and enjoying the day. Working hard and getting fit.”

MCHS Track and Field Coach Terry Masylk will be taking about 30 MCHS students to Telus Field in Edmonton May 21 for a meet there.

“The kids that have been coming out consistently have been training for about six weeks,” Lessard said of Maslyk’s efforts with the team.

Primeau Grade 7 student Alex Hunter takes his run during the high jump competition.

GHP Grade 7 student Seth Suer takes his leap during a long-jump event Thursday.