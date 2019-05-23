Pembina makes $250,000 sponsorship contribution to the Morinville Leisure Centre

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

A few days before the official opening of the Town of Morinville’s $30.5 million Morinville Leisure Centre, the Town has announced that Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is the first sponsor of the project.

In a media release Thursday morning, the Town announced Pembina would take on the naming rights for the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Atrium area through a five-year agreement totalling $250,000. The Town says Pembina’s quarter million dollar contribution will be applied to operations and construction costs of the facility.

“We are thrilled that Pembina has chosen to support the Morinville Leisure Centre over the next several years with a sponsorship of the facility,” said Mayor Barry Turner in Thursday’s release. “The Morinville Leisure Centre is the most significant capital project in Morinville’s history, and we are grateful for this investment, which will contribute to the ongoing sustainability of the project. Pembina is a valued member of our community and we are so pleased that they have chosen to support the new recreation amenities the Morinville Leisure Centre offers.”

John Young, Pembina’s Vice President of Community Affairs said the company is pleased to be part of the project.

“At Pembina, we like to say we are building something extraordinary, and we are. Throughout all our growth, we still hold onto the values we established when the company was first formed over 65 years ago,” Young said. “It’s these values that continue to inspire us to be good neighbours in our communities, and why we believe that building an extraordinary community also means having an extraordinary community where we can all thrive.”

Council approved a sponsorship framework for the Morinville Leisure Centre last November, including the implementation of a sponsorship committee.

The Centre will open May 27 with a formal official opening ceremony later this fall. At its opening, the centre will include an NHL sized arena, a field house, indoor track, fitness centre, children’s play space, meeting room, lobby, concession, and spectator areas.