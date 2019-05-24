Letter: Loops for the Troops coming up June 2

Reading Time: 1 minute

Get a running tour of the Edmonton Garrison when you sign up for the Loops for the Troops fun run and walk! Held on Canadian Armed Forces Day, the race honours our men and women in uniform and their contributions across Canada and abroad.

The 11th annual Loops for the Troops will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, and will feature a military mile, a 5-kilometre fun run and walk, a 10-km road race, and a half marathon.

All proceeds from the event are donated to the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre to support local programs and services. Register for this event by visiting www.runningroom.com or contact the Military Family Resource Centre at (780) 973-4011 ext. 6300.

Loops for the Troops was developed through a unique partnership between the family of a local fallen soldier (Cpl Bryce Keller M.M.V), CFB Edmonton, and the Edmonton MFRC. It is dedicated to all of our Canadian soldiers, their families, and to those soldiers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our country at home and abroad.

When: Sunday 2 June 2019, at 8:30 a.m.

Where: CFB Edmonton Lecture Training Facility, Building 185

Facebook: www.facebook.com/EdmontonLoopsforthetroops