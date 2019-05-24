Letter: MCHS Trak Team take 36 medals at Zones
The Morinville Community High School Wolves Track Team completed their “Repeat” as North Central Zone Champions in Track & Field on Tuesday, May 21st at Foote Field in Edmonton.
The WOLVES team of 26 athletes strong had another impressive outing bring home 36 medals: 12 Gold – 15 Silver – 9 Bronze. All 1st and 2nd place finishers at the Zone Meet qualify for High School Track Provincials in Calgary on June 7th & 8th.
15 MCHS Wolves team members qualified for Provincials:
Caelum Hartman – 800M (Silver), 4×400 Relay (Gold)
Jacob Christensen – Penathlon (Gold), Triple Jump (Gold), 4×400 Relay (Gold)
Rudy Nault – 1500M (Silver), 3000M (Silver), 4×400 Relay (Gold)
Jamie Spilsbury – 100M (Silver), 200M (Silver), Long Jump (Silver), 4x400Relay
Carter Hills – High Jump (Gold), Long Jump (Gold), Triple Jump (Gold)
Ethan Lessard – 100M Hurdles (Gold), 300M Hurdles (Silver)
Makayla Attfield – 3000M (Gold)
Cheltey Berlinguette – 400M (Silver), 800M (Gold), 1500M (Gold)
Abbey Davey – Long Jump (Silver)
Leanne VanBrabant – 100M (Silver), 300M Hurdles (Silver)
Renae Whitfield – Discus (Silver)
Alicia Diberardino – Triple Jump (Silver), 4×100 Relay (Silver)
Rowan Ozipko – Long Jump (Gold), Triple Jump (Gold), 4×100 Relay (Silver)
Laura Stalzer – 100M (Silver), 4×100 Relay (Silver)
Alicia Brost – 4×100 Relay (Silver), 4×100 Realy (Silver)
