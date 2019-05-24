The Beatles Experience entertains in Morinville

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2019)

The multi-award winning Beatles Experience came to town Thursday night, providing Morinville and area attendees with a trip back through the Beatles catalogue from Beatlemania to their closing years as a band.

The world-class Beatles tribute act was formed in Argentina in 2011 and has gone on to win the Battle of the Bands in the 14th Latin America Beatles week, organized by the cavern club in Buenos Aires. Additionally, two of the band’s members have been awarded Best Guitar Player for three consecutive years and the best drummer in 2013.

The tribute band consisted of Nicolas Mansilla in the role of John Lennon, Edgardo Rodriguez Baez in the part of Paul McCartney, Pablo Gutierrez as George Harrison and Nicolas Spadaccini rounding out the tribute group as Ringo Star.

Thursday night’s show followed appearances in Fort Saskatchewan and Spruce Grove. Tomorrow night the group will play in Camrose, followed by Saturday night in Athabasca and Sunday night in Edmonton.

CLICK THE AD TO REGISTER



The current Canadian tour is the third time to Canada for the Argentinian group.

Below are some photos from Thursday’s show.