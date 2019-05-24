Upcoming Adult Learning Circle to discuss Addiction Stigma

Reading Time: 1 minute

The Morinville Community Library’s next Adult Learning Circle will be on Addiction Stigma.

The event is a partnership between the Morinville Community Library and Higher Grounds Espresso Bar. The event will take place at Higher Grounds Monday, May 27 at 6 p.m.

“Addiction stigma is something that creates a barrier for a lot of people so that they’re not able to get the help they need,” said Morinville Community Library Program Coordinator Stacey Buga. “It creates a barrier for their family and friends. They don’t want to talk about it. They don’t want to get help. I think it’s something we need to talk about as a community – that addiction exists in many forms. It exists in families.”

Buga said she believed that the more the community can have an open discussion, the better off we will be.

The event will run similar to past Adult Learning Circles. The event will start with some basic information, this event from three speakers offering experience from their own lives. The information will be followed by a discussion with all who attend.

“You don’t have to tell personal experiences. You don’t have to tell your story. It’s just what you may have learned,” Buga said, noting that a counsellor will be on hand at the event in case anyone needs some help.

“I think this is a really important topic that I feel like there’s still a lot of people who want to hush hush and make things disappear,” Buga said. “But it’s not going to work like that. We can’t fix a problem without talking about it.”

In this video, ​ Program Coordinator Stacey Buga provides some information on the May 27 event at Higher Grounds.