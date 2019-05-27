Good weather makes for great Pokemon hunt

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community Library’s Pokémon Scavenger Hunt held Sunday at the Fish & Game pond was well attended.

Parents and their children, as well as other participants, enjoyed a beautiful sunny day searching for more than 50 barcoded paper Pokémon for a chance to win a 3D Pokémon figure.

Zach Huggard (above), Austin Hennie (below) and Ladarius Gauthier were some of the children busy participating in the scavenger hunt.

CLICK THE AD TO REGISTER



Organizer Amy Maxwell and Shane Bunt were busy with preparations inside the clubhouse.