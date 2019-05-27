Morinville Leisure Centre is now open

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2019)

Former Councillors Gord Putnam, Rob Ladouceur, Deputy Mayor Lawrence Giffin, former Mayor Lisa Holmes, Mayor Barry Turner, and Councillors Stephen Dafoe, Nicole Boutestein and Scott Richardson. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

with files from Colin Smith

The construction of the 30.5 million Morinville Leisure Centre (MLC) is now complete and was open to the public on Monday, May 27 at 6 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.

The ribbon cutting was performed by former Mayor Lisa Holmes and Mayor Barry Turner.

Included in the Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was former Councillor Gord Putnam and Rob Ladouceur, Deputy Mayor Lawrence Giffin and Councillors Stephen Dafoe, Nicole Boutestein and Scott Richardson with many guests, family members and residents in attendance.

After Mayor Turner’s speech, there was a tour of the facility.

Early Monday morning the staff at the Centre consisted of Jessica Crawford, Senior Client Service Representative, Bailee Flanigan Client Service Representative and Brody Stoddart, Facilities Operations Foreman.

One of the first customers to arrive early and take advantage of her choice and use of the equipment room was Stacey Miller, who arrived at 6:30 a.m.

The concession was busy with Joe and Alberta MacAulay serving customers on their first day of opening to the public.

CLICK THE AD TO REGISTER



At its opening, the MLC consists of an NHL-size arena, 3-court field house, 200-metre walking track, fitness area, children’s play area (Sponsored by Atlas Premium Homes), concession and two meeting rooms.

Council recently approved a concept plan that outlines how the recreation lands will be used in terms of soccer fields, ball diamonds, playgrounds, toboggan hill and other amenities.

The Town recently announced a $250,000 sponsorship from Pembina, which adds to the $500,000 contribution from Sturgeon County.

An official grand opening of the Leisure Centre is scheduled to take place on September 7.

Tour of the Field House, Thomas Holmes, Gord Putnam, Mayor Turner and former Mayor Holmes.

Atlas Premium Homes Play Area.