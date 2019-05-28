JMMF 7th Annual Run early bird deadline and sponsorship cutoff coming up

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The 7th Annual Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation (JMMF) Run takes place June 23 during Morinville Festival Days; however, the early bird registration and sponsorship close off are coming up soon.

JMMF Community Engagement Coordinator Teena Hughson told Morinville News that Early Bird Pricing for the run closes May 30.

“To ensure [and] guarantee a tech-tee in the preferred shirt size, we need runners to register by June 10,” Hughson said.

The annual run is a fundraiser for Jessie’s House, which is being built in Morinville to assist those fleeing domestic violence.

The run consists of a 5-kilometre and 10-km run at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond.

Cost of the 5-km run is $35 ($15 for youth) until May 30. After May 30 until June 20 the price is $40 ($20 for youth).

Cost of the 10-km run is $50 ($30 for youth) until May 30. After May 30 until June 20 the price is $55 ($35 for youth).

You can also register as a team or as a virtual runner.

Details and registration can be found at https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/16165/seventh-annual-jessica-martel-memorial-run/.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES STILL AVAILABLE

Those looking to be sponsors for the run have until June 1 to purchase a package. Hughson said the title sponsorship and six chip-time packages are left.

One sponsor of the event is North Parkland Power REA Ltd. The cooperative has provided funding to hold a Children’s Fun Run that will take place the same day.

“North Parkland Power believes strongly in educational based programs and supports the run in its engagement in children,” said General Manager Vicki Zinyk. “Specifically, the Fun Run event, as it engages children and adults; bringing awareness to the family unit, helping to recognize domestic violence, and educating those in taking action to prevent or manage domestic violence situation.”

Those interested in sponsoring the Run should contact Teena Hughson at 780-939-5289.