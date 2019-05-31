Morinville Rocks contest returns for June

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

The community will once again have the opportunity to win prizes while walking the trails this June as Morinville Rocks returns for a second year.

The summer contest, running June 1 to 30, involves residents keeping their eyes open for painted rocks located along the Town’s trail system. Simply pick up the rock, record the letter on the bottom, and add that letter in the corresponding space on the entry form.

“[The event] encourages community residents of all ages to explore all of our trails and parks,” said Morinville’s Seniors’ Programmer Mary Benson. “It is a fun way to get active and see all that we have to offer in Morinville, perhaps even discover parks you have never visited before.”

Entries are due by noon July 2. The prize is a Family Fun – Game Night Basket – Gift Certificate, with assorted refreshments and game night related items. The prize is worth approximately $100.

Benson is hoping people will come out and take part in the event.

“Just follow the map and let it take you on an adventure as you search for the Rocks and unscramble the phrase,” she said. “Enter your ballot for a chance to win a family game night basket. Walk or ride your bike – either way – enjoy the hunt and happy trails.”

Complete rules, ballot and rock map is available on the Town of Morinville website at https://www.morinville.ca/what-s-on/events-calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2019/06/02/1562/-/morinville-rocks-summertime-fun-contest.