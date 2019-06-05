Teddy Bear Picnic and Open House Meet & Greet held for seniors

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 4, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Teddy Bear Picnic with seniors from Heritage Lodge and Aspen was held Monday at the Morinville Fish & Game Clubhouse.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) sponsored the event and were on had to present a $1000 cheque to Mary Benson, Community Services Seniors Programmer.

The $1000 Day of Service Grant was presented by Carmen Dubas, Janice Namchuk and Karen Wilson.

Hollyhock Meadows was on hand with three of their miniature horses and provided cart rides, Balloon Artist Russ, free hotdogs and small giveaways were part of the fun event.

OPEN HOUSE

For Seniors’ Week, the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre held an Open House Meet & Greet Coffee in the morning.

This was an opportunity to enjoy free coffee and a snack and check out the many programs they have to offer to residents 50 plus in the area.

Seniors’ Week runs from 3 to 7 June.