Kinsmen selling signed guitars to raise funds for music programs

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

From left: Paul Smith, Aaron Pritchett, and Kinsmen Pat McMurray pose with one of the signed guitars.

by Stephen Dafoe

After many years of running the Rainmaker Rodeo, the St. Albert Kinsmen have accumulated an impressive collection of signed guitars. At each event, the service club had a variety of acoustic and electric guitars signed by the artists.

Now the club is partnering with Smith Music in Morinville to sell the guitars to raise funds for music programs for special needs children.

Several guitars have already been sold, including guitars signed by Kim Mitchell, 54-40 and Trooper, but there are still more than a dozen up for grabs.

These include rock artists Tom Cochrane, Lighthouse, The Stampeders, Loverboy, April Wine and others as well as Country artists George Canyon, Sawyer Brown and most recently Aaron Pritchett who resigned a guitar at this year’s festival.

“This is a great opportunity for rock and country fans to have a truly unique and awesome piece of memorabilia,” said Smith Music owner Paul Smith, noting that each item is based on the value of the guitar as well as the value of the signature. “Many of these guitars are in the $400 to $500 range and are guaranteed to be authentic.”

All proceeds from the sale of the guitars will go to the Kinsmen for music programming.

Viewing is by appointment only. To arrange a viewing, call Smith Music at 780-862-0340.