No midway at this year’s Morinville Festival Days

(Last Updated On: Jun 7, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Festival Days are coming up June 21 to 23 but one popular draw to the annual festival will be missing. The Town announced Thursday that the company hired each year to operate the midway has decided not to do so in Morinville in 2019 and the Town was not able to procure an alternative midway operator for the Festival Days weekend.

“We understand the community will miss the midway; it was a great component to the weekend,” said Kathleen Ducharme, Events & Culture Programmer in a media release Thursday. “Sourcing alternate options for a midway or other activities in 2020 will be important to continue to strengthen the event for the community. We are working with many local community groups to put on a fantastic weekend for all to enjoy. The event schedule is full of great activities, plus they are mostly free!”

The Town says that in lieu of the midway, event organizers have coordinated with community groups and will offer a full weekend of activities they say the community can enjoy.

Returning events include the pancake breakfast, parade, live entertainment, Show ‘n’ Shine, Firefighter Combat Challenge, and beer gardens. New activities will include an Art Walk and a Longest Day of Paint event organized by the Morinville Art Club, Adventure Bus, children’s activities and a kids one-kilometre run at the Jessica Martel Memorial Run, as well as a free movie night featuring Dumbo, sponsored by Morinville News.

Morinville News will have a full story on and schedule of this year’s festival next week.