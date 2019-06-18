ACFA holds AGM

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

L’association canadienne-francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) Centralta Region held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Legal on Saturday at the Centralta Community Centre.

Members and invited guests from Morinville, Sturgeon County, Rochester, Legal, St. Albert, Bon Accord and Edmonton were in attendance.

Th election for President and Directors had the President Pierre Damour voted in by acclamation for another term.

The Directors include Ben Van De Walle, Gilbert Cantin, Bruno Bouffard, Jean-Francois Tremblay, Sylvie Bedard, Sylvie Sonier, Odette Damour and Kyrsti MacDonald.

The AGM was followed by a few cheque presentations from the Franco-Albertaine Foundation.

The cheques were presented by Centralta Region President Pierre Damour with $600.00 each to Ecole Citadelle and Ecole Alexandre-Tache.

2018 Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award

The Volunteer of the Year was presented to Steve Daigle.

Daigle also received a Certificate of Recognition and letter from the Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda.

The Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award recognizes extraordinary Albertan’s whose volunteer efforts have contributed to the well-being of their communities and their fellow community members.

Though he did not receive the top award Daigle received recognition for his incredible community spirit and acknowledgement of his unique contributions.

Whether volunteering for sugar shacks at local schools and winter festivals, fundraising at casinos for the Federation Jeunesse de l’Alberta, or contributing at the Proposal Table for the ACFA provincial Secretariat, Daigle makes a difference in the community.

In a letter he received from the Minister, it said, “Your volunteer service is a source of pride for your community and the selection committee felt strongly that you should be recognized for those selfless efforts.”

The presentations were followed by supper and entertainment by Cristian De la Luna.

Pres. & Directors:Ben Van De Walle, Pres. Pierre Damour, Gilbert Cantin, Bruno Bouffard, Jean-Francois Tremblay, front Sylvie Bedard,, Sylvie Sonier, Odette Damour. Absent: Krysti MacDonald.