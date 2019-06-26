Local musician seeking financial assistance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Jun 25, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

One of our very own has the talent, ability, passion, accomplishments and experience to be a musical leader in Canada.

Olivia Imbrogno was raised on a farm established in 1896 in Sturgeon County and attended Namao and Morinville Community High School.

Her goal is to be an orchestral musician.

Imbrogno is known for her years of participation in community events, either playing the French horn- her main instrument or the bagpipes- her second instrument. She would like to study in Scotland.

Imbrogno has the opportunity to pursue and expand her musical knowledge.

After high school, she attended the University of Alberta and received her Bachelor of Music Degree in 2018.

With her excellent academic standing, she has been accepted to attend the two-year MMus Degree program at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland starting this September, at a cost of $102,000 CDN.

With a late acceptance letter- she received June 5, time is of the essence to obtain financial support as soon as possible.

Without financial support it will be a challenge for her to attend.

At this time Imbrogno has been saving and seeking all the resources she can to make it possible.

Funding education abroad and obtaining financial resources is a challenge for many students especially in the field of the Arts.

There are not a lot of scholarships to begin with for a Canadian music student to study out of country and being a graduate student.

There are few scholarships or grant money available for starters for a Master student in Canada.

There are no bank or schooling money through student loans, provincial or federal that she is aware of.

There is money for the undergrad and for the doctorate program but nothing for Masters.

There is only one Queen’s Golden Jubilee Scholarship for Performing Arts in Alberta with one scholarship of $5000 awarded annually.

It is a three-year annual rotation between music, theatre and dance and the 2020 deadline is for dance.

The other scholarships she does not qualify for if she receives credit, which she will be getting as she would be in a Masters Program.

For more information or to provide support please email yourlocalmusican@gmail.com.