Morinville RCMP investigate early afternoon incident near Heritage Lake

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jun 28, 2019)

Police return to their vehicles on the CN tracks on 100 Street Friday afternoon. – Morinville News Photo

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP attended a non-criminal incident in Sturgeon County near Heritage Lake at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

One individual sustained minor injuries and was transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Morinville RCMP are working with CN Police. All trains are moving regularly again as of 3:30 p.m.

Morinville RCMP appreciates the public’s patience while they dealt with the matter. RCMP will not be releasing additional details on the matter.