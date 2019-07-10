Lions ready for Lucien Beaupre Golf Tournament

Reading Time: 3 minutes

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Lions Club is getting ready for the annual Lucian Beaupre Golf Tournament, mixing a fun day of golf with helping two charitable causes. The tournament is named in memory of Morinville resident, long-time Lions Club member, and community volunteer Lucien Beaupre, who died in 2017.

The event takes place July 20 at the Cardiff Golf & Country Club. Tee time for the four-ball, best-ball tournament is 10 a.m. Cost is $100 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, and a post-tournament dinner at Coach’s Corner. Deadline for registration is July 13.

This year, the Lions are looking to support Camp He Ho Ha and the Haying in the ’30s Cancer Support Society. Camp He Ho Ha, which provides safe and rewarding recreational opportunities to children and adults with physical and mental disabilities, is an initiative the Lions have supported for years.

Haying in the ’30s Cancer Support Society run an annual weekend event that gives visitors and campers a look at what farm life was like in Alberta in the 1930s. All proceeds from the August event go to people living with cancer.

“This is their main fundraiser every year,” Gougeon said of Haying in the ’30s August long weekend event. “It is free. It’s by donation only. You can camp. There’s food. All the proceeds they get in – all the donations, everything – goes to help people with cancer. It helps financially, travelling, medication.”

Having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, supporting cancer charities is close to her heart. This November will mark five years of being cancer free.

Through her experiences battling the disease, Gougeon decided she wanted to do something to assist others who are living with cancer. In 2014, she organized the Leap of Faith Golf Tournament, with funds going to the Cross Cancer Foundation.

Since then she has been involved with the annual Lions’ tournament, which is now in its 13th year.

Gougeon and the Lions Club are hoping to have a record turnout this year. With a dozen teams signed up last year, Gougeon is hoping for 18 teams this year.

The July 20 tournament will feature prizes for men and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin. Linda Getzlaf is sponsoring the hole in one. There will also be the opportunity to beat the pro hole for a minimum donation of $5, and mulligans will be available for $5 each or five for $20.

Dinner and other after-tournament activities will take place at Coach’s Corner. The Lion’s weekly Meat Draw will take place at 2:30 p.m. and a steak or chicken buffet dinner will await returning golfers. Tickets for the dinner only are $17. The post-tournament activities also include a silent auction, 50/50 draw and a draw for a liquor basket, and a steak or chicken dinner.

Gougeon said another add on to this year’s tournament is the opportunity to sample cookies made from recovered beer grains. Gougeon’s daughter-in-law is involved with a Vancouver company Susgrainables, which takes spent grain from craft breweries and upcycles it into baked goods.

“They make cookies and cakes with recyclable grain from beer,” she said. “It’s higher in fibre. It’s pretty much gluten-free. She’s sending me four dozen cookies.”

You can register for the golf tournament in person at Hunters Print & Copy or by contacting Tina Gougeon at 780-497-0957 or by email at ptlacasse99@hotmail.com.