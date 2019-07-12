Chamber holds annual Golf Tournament

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament was held Thursday at the Cardiff Golf & Country Club.

Chamber Member Services Roberta Pawluk, President Shaun Thompson and volunteers Penny Modien and Jasmine Montpetit were busy with the Registration of the more than 80 participants.

Admission to the tournament included a complimentary use of the driving range, round of golf (Texas Scramble), power carts, a rib-eye steak dinner, prizes, auction items, the many Hole Sponsors and more.

Event Sponsor Pembina Pipeline also brought along their BBQ and provided smokies to those in attendance and was also one of the Hole Sponsors.

Pembina Sponsorship one of many in the community

Pembina Pipeline Sherwood Park Area Supervisor Ernie Overeem spoke on their Morinville Community Investment and Pembina being honoured to be a part of the Morinville Community and wanting to do their part in helping to see Morinville grow and succeed.

Pembina has contributed to the community through a $250,000 sponsorship of the Morinville Leisure Centre. They were the first corporate sponsor to sign on. They also invested $100,000 with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation and purchased a Panda Warmer for the new Sturgeon Community Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Once it opens, families in Sturgeon County that require this Neonatal service will no longer have to travel to Edmonton to receive urgent care.

They have recently donated $1500 to the Royal Canadian Legion for funding of a defibrillator, $5000 to the FCSS in Morinville for the Christmas Supper as well as to support homeless individuals in Morinville and $4000 to the Morinville Fire Department through the Pembina Fire Safety Grant Program.