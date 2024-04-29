Alberta Steps Up Wildfire Preparedness: Invests in Air Fleet, Community Safety

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Following unprecedented 2023 wildfires and to assist with the 2024 wildfire season, the Government of Alberta says it is providing funding for additional air tankers, night-vision-equipped helicopters and the Community Fireguard Program, the latter an educational tool to help educate residents on lowering the risk of large wildfires. The 2024 budget includes an additional $14 million to the program for a total of $19 million. Additionally, there is funding for two additional airtanker groups and two new night vision-equipped helicopters.

“I am encouraged by the increased interest in both the FireSmart and Fireguard Programs this year,” said Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry and Parks in a media release Monday. “Albertans and their communities are wanting to better prepare themselves against the dangers of wildfire.”

The government says the two extra airtanker groups and two new night-vision equipped helicopters will increase Alberta Wildfire’s initial attack effectiveness, sustained action and suppression efforts, while the night-vision helicopters will contribute to Alberta’s enhanced night operations.

The Community Fireguard Program was launched last fall with an initial investment of $5 million. Administered by the Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta, the government says the program “helps protect communities by clearing the area near or surrounding a community that breaks the path of a wildfire to cut it off from fuel sources that could potentially drive it towards property, infrastructure or other values at risk.”

