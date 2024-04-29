40 km/hr residential speed limit coming to Morinville in June

Morinville’s residential speed limit will drop 10 km/hr to 40 km/hr in early June, part of the ongoing implementation of safety measures Council approved last August. – File photo

by Colin Smith

Morinville’s speed limit of 40 km/hr in residential areas comes into force at the beginning of June.

The speed limit reduction is one of the changes to the Traffic Safety Bylaw approved by Council last August.

A report on the implementation of the traffic bylaw was presented by Sgt. William Norton, Supervisor of Enforcement Services to council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 23.

Along with the speed limit change, playground zone times and truck route provisions will become effective during the first week of June.

The provisions of the bylaw were rolled out in stages, with the implementation of school bus flashing light restrictions and school zone times taking place in 2023.

Norton told Council that a communication plan is in place to inform residents of the speed limit change, which affects all municipal roads except 100 Avenue, 100 Street, Cardiff Road and East Boundary Road.

When the bylaw was discussed last year, he stated that there is a widespread research-based trend to reduce speed limits to improve safety.

Residential limit comparisons show that many Alberta municipalities have moved or are moving to the 40 km/hr limit, he said.

Replacement speed limit signs will go up on residential roads during the June 3 to 7 period.

Truck route sign changes will also occur during that week.

Education has already begun to enable the trucking community to plan before the signs are installed, Norton noted.

Changes to playground zone signs to reflect the new 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours will take place on June 7. During those hours the speed limit for playground zones is 30 km/hr.

There will be an education period before enforcement actions related to the new rules are undertaken, Norton stressed.

The dangerous goods route provisions in the bylaw were also scheduled to come into force this year.

However, in late 2023, Morinville received notification from the provincial transportation ministry that these would need to be amended in order to receive ministerial consent.

Norton said the concerns were not significant individually, but administration recommends addressing them as a whole.

They will be brought forward for Council consideration in the fall.

The cost of implementing the changes called for by the bylaw is estimated at about $17,500, including $10,000 for the replacement of speed signs on residential roads, information tabs for playground and school zones and truck route signage.

Development and implementation of a communications plan about the changes will cost about $7,500.

Updates to the school zone signs were in 2023 at a cost of approximately $500, while the $17,000 in funding needed for the remaining sign changes and the communication plan development and implementation us included in the approved 2024 Operating Budget.