Landrex sponsoring Morinville Leisure Centre arena

(Last Updated On: Jul 30, 2019)



by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville announced Monday that Landrex is the sponsor of the Morinville Leisure Centre’s arena. Landrex has been given naming rights to the new NHL-sized arena through a seven-year agreement.

The Town is not disclosing the financial details of the contract, but say funds will be applied to both the operation and construction costs of the facility.

Mayor Barry Turner said he was excited that Landrex stepped forward to support the Morinville Leisure Centre.

“The Morinville Leisure Centre is a major hub of activity in the community, and we are thankful that Landrex has chosen to be a sponsor of the arena,” the mayor said in Monday’s release. “Landrex is a significant contributor in Morinville’s development and their investment will support the ongoing sustainability of the Morinville Leisure Centre.”

Sophie Baran, Executive Vice President of Landrex, said the company was appreciative to collaborate with the Town of Morinville on Landrex’s new developments and sponsoring the Morinville Leisure Centre.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is one of our core values,” Baran said. “We are so grateful for the businesses and residents that fill this community with joy, love and laughter.”

The Morinville Leisure Centre, a $30.5 million project, opened at the end of May.