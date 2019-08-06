What’s Cooking: Calling all coffee-lovers

Reading Time: 1 minute

(NC) Few beverages are so universally loved as coffee. And there’s no shortage of ways to consume this caffeine-filled favourite: slow drip, hot, iced, foamed – the list goes on. But how about a coffee smoothie?

This delicious coffee smoothie is the perfect quick morning pick-me-up. Using Fairlife chocolate ultrafiltered milk [available at Morinville Sobeys] offers 50 per cent more protein and 50 per cent less sugar than regular chocolate milk, giving you a chocolatey boost to start your day.

Coffee Smoothie

Prep time: 2 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups Fairlife chocolate ultrafiltered, partly skimmed milk

1 cup coffee

1 cup ice

1 tsp instant coffee

1 packet sweetener of choice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender with ice for 30 seconds.

Optional: Add whipped cream and nutmeg sprinkled on top.