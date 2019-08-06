What’s Cooking: Calling all coffee-lovers
(NC) Few beverages are so universally loved as coffee. And there’s no shortage of ways to consume this caffeine-filled favourite: slow drip, hot, iced, foamed – the list goes on. But how about a coffee smoothie?
This delicious coffee smoothie is the perfect quick morning pick-me-up. Using Fairlife chocolate ultrafiltered milk [available at Morinville Sobeys] offers 50 per cent more protein and 50 per cent less sugar than regular chocolate milk, giving you a chocolatey boost to start your day.
Coffee Smoothie
Prep time: 2 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 cups Fairlife chocolate ultrafiltered, partly skimmed milk
1 cup coffee
1 cup ice
1 tsp instant coffee
1 packet sweetener of choice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender with ice for 30 seconds.
Optional: Add whipped cream and nutmeg sprinkled on top.
One thought on “What’s Cooking: Calling all coffee-lovers”
Thanks for posting. I’ll give this a try.