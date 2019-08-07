Chamber opens nominations for Business of the Year Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Aug 2, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

Although it may still be more than two months away, The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is making plans for their Champagne and Starlight Gala, taking place Oct. 17 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Ticket sales and nominations both opened last week.

“Small business awards are a big deal because small business makes up 80 per cent of our nation’s economy,” said Chamber Manager Roberta Pawluk. “It’s what drives it. It’s what employs most people, and it’s very important that we recognize the businesses within our town. Because if we don’t recognize the businesses they won’t exist them anymore and we won’t have them at our convenience.”

This year’s categories open to public nomination include Large, Medium, Small, Homebased and New Business of the Year, as well as Family Farm, Ag Tourism, Community Spirit, Legacy, and Youth Customer Service. The Chamber will also give out its Integrity Award, and Alexander First Nation will award the Indigenous Spirit of Business Award.

Businesses need to be in business for three years to qualify for all but the New Business of the Year, which must be in business for a full year.

Pawluk said the nominations seek to recognize businesses for outstanding service, product, and other elements that make them noteworthy.

“It just recognizes what’s great about the businesses in our community,” she said.

Tickets are available for the gala at a cost of $65 per person or $450 for a table of eight.

Deadline for nominations is Sept. 17. Nominations can be made online at MorinvilleChamber.com.