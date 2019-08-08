RCMP encourage residents to use the #9PMRoutine

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 1, 2019)

by Morinville Staff

With summer being prime time for thieves, RCMP are advising the public to ensure their properties are secured and that they remove valuables from their vehicles.

Police say most thefts are crimes of opportunity. Criminals look for unlocked vehicles or houses where they can easily steal property. Removing valuables from vehicles and locking cars and homes removes that opportunity, and police believe most criminals will then move on to easier pickings.

The #9PMRoutine recommends:

· Removing valuables from vehicles.

· Ensuring vehicles are locked, windows are closed and if possible, parked in a garage.

· Closing garage doors and windows.

· Locking any person-doors in the garage, including those leading into a house.

· Checking that all house doors – front, back, side and garage – are locked.

· Ensuring all windows are shut.

· Turning on an exterior light.