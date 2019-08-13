Town unveils 2019-2020 cultural centre season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Morinville News Staff

Six performances will hit the Morinville Community Cultural Centre stage starting this fall, four for adults and two for children and families.

Accidental Humour Company’s presentation of The Flying Detective is the first of the acts in the upcoming series and will take place Sept. 28.

The performance is based on an actual event, the story of a police airplane chase from Edmonton to Edson to catch a murderer.

Accidental Humour will be followed by the first of two family performances, TerZettto, the story of three clowns, their friendship and adventures. The other family show is The Zaniac Comedy Show, taking place Feb. 15, 2020. The show is a mix of juggling, physical comedy, wackiness and lots of fun.

Edmonton acapella group 6-Minute Warning is the second of four adult shows. They will perform Nov. 2.

“We are always working towards bringing quality and exciting performances that our audience appreciates to the LIVE at the CCC Series,” said Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer. “We love to see the smiles on people’s faces as they leave the performances and this season is sure to please.”

Tribute shows have been successful for the cultural centre. This season will see two on stage. The first is Mac Daddy, a tribute to the Fleetwood Mac, taking place Jan. 25. Buddy Holly tribute artist Billy McGuigan and his Rave On! Buddy Holly Experience will hit the stage Mar. 21.

Although not specifically a tribute show, Canadian jazz icon Tim Tamashiro will present When You’re Young, a performance that is part radio play and part concert. The act explores the music, friendship and history of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. That show takes place Feb. 22.

Danny Hooper is the final show of the season, mixing music and stories Apr. 17.

Tickets are now available at ticketpro.ca and the Morinville Community Cultural Centre Box office.