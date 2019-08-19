What’s Cooking: The perfect 5-minute breakfast alternative for your on-the-go lifestyle

Reading Time: 1 minute

Aug 1, 2019

(NC) Mornings are busy. And once the kids are back in school, this time of day can feel downright hectic. Since breakfast is an integral component to the morning routine, whipping up something that’s ultra quick, easy and healthy can go a long way in easing into the start of your day.

A banana-berry smoothie bowl is a perfect way. You can take this bowl to the office or even drink it during your commute – and the kids will love it too. It’s also nutritious – this version is made with Fairlife ultrafiltered milk, which has 50 per cent more protein and 50 per cent less sugar than regular milk.

Banana-Berry Smoothie Bowl

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 cup Fairlife 2% ultrafiltered, partly skimmed milk

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen raspberries

1 frozen banana (frozen in chunks for easier blending)

2 tbsp ground flax seeds

½ tsp vanilla

Topping suggestions: sliced bananas, extra berries (fresh or frozen), chia seeds, hemp hearts, granola, nuts.

Directions:

Add all ingredients (except toppings) to a blender and process until smooth. Garnish as desired and serve immediately.

Tip: Fresh fruit can be used if frozen is unavailable. Add ice to achieve desired thickness.