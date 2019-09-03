Letter: Kids have opportunity to fly for free

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 3, 2019)

In conjunction with the Canadian Owners and Pilot’s Association (COPA), I’m organizing a free event to introduce kids to aviation called “COPA for Kids”, and I’d like to extend an invitation to any of your readers who may be interested.

To be held at the Westlock Airport on Saturday, September 14th, and open to kids aged 8-17, the event lets kids get “up close” to airplanes, learn about how they work and what piloting an aircraft is all about, with the experience culminating in taking them up for a free flight in the local area. A number of pilots are donating their time and aircraft to give children this experience, not to mention the numerous sponsors who have become involved to help pay for fuel for the aircraft, food for the participants, etc. The whole event is completely free for everyone participating.

Older participants (14-17 years old) also have the opportunity to enroll in a free online pilot ground school after the event if they want. This is the “real thing”, the first step in obtaining their pilot’s license, if that’s something they may be interested in doing. As the cost is normally $200, we’re thrilled to be able to offer it at no cost to participants, again thanks to sponsorship.

COPA for Kids is hosted by the Westlock Flying Club every two years, and this will be our third event. We’ve flown between 110-160 kids every time we’ve held it, and it’s been overwhelmingly well-received by the community. There is still room in our event this year; if anyone is interested, I encourage them to visit our web site at www.copaforkids.ca to learn more about it or to register.

Dan Charrois

President, Syzygy Research & Technology