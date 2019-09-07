Museum showcasing Morinville in Miniature

Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

A temporary display at the Musee Morinville Museum consists of Historic Buildings of Morinville that have disappeared completely, were to be demolished or have been altered beyond recognition.

The scale models were made by Philip Lavallee.

The Victoria Hotel constructed in 1905, the Drug Store built in 1918 which served as a drug store for 30 years, then Bluebird Cafe, Brightside Hobbies and now Noah’s Ark.

The Public School, built of brick in 1913 but destroyed by a fire in 1958. The site is now occupied by the self-contained units next to Heritage Place Lodge.

The Old Post Office also served as an armoury for Morinville’s Militia D squadron then the first home of the Morinville & District Library. Demolished in 1982.

This building housed the printing office of Morinville’s first newspaper.

Below are photos of a few of the models on display.

The museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.