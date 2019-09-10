Golf tournament to support Morinville Marvelous Moms Christmas campaign

Reading Time: 1 minute



by Morinville News Staff

The 3rd Annual Fall Fun Golf event will take place at Cardiff Gold & Country Club Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. The event, organized by Andrew Webb Carpentry, will raise funds for the Morinville Marvelous Moms Adopt-a-Family campaign.

“He has already surpassed his numbers from the last two years and it’s looking like he will have 100 golfers, a $15 000 hole in one prize, and raffles with prizes including a smoker, cash, gift cards and much more,” said wife Monique Webb in an email to Morinville News.

Cost of the event is $70 ear or $260 per foursome for 18 holes and cart. The event will also include raffles, a 50/50 draw, and prizes.

You can register by calling 780-966-2311 or by emailing awebbcsi@gmail.com.