Legislative Assembly of Alberta looking for O Canada singers

(Last Updated On: Sep 10, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta is inviting Alberta school, community, church, and senior choirs choir singers to put their name forward to lead the singing of the national anthem in the Assembly during the fall session.

“The legislature is the people’s house and we want to give Albertans passionate about sharing their voice an opportunity,” said Speaker Nathan Cooper. “I encourage Albertans to let us know if they are interested in singing O Canada to help MLAs begin the important work they do every week.”

The 87 Members of the Assembly are led in the singing of O Canada every Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. during Session. Traditionally, the song has been led by an anthem singer. However, this fall the Assembly hopes to see more community participants lend their voices to this important task.

Those interested in putting their name forward can contact the Speaker’s Office by email at officeofthespeaker@assembly.ab.ca.