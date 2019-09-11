The Week in Photos

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Grandparents’ Day event was held Sunday afternoon at the MCCC with over 120 participants. The event included games, door prizes. Numerous volunteers from the Rendez-Vous Centre, FCSS staff and Mayor Barry Turner were in attendance to help with the event. More photos are in the gallery below. – Lucie Roy photos

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting held their first tryout session Monday night at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena. See the gallery below for more photos. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The Morinville Leisure Centre held their grand opening on the weekend. See below for more photos. – Lucie Roy Photos

The All Things Feline-Feline Focus Session was held Sunday at the Morinville Veterinary Clinic. Hosted by Dr. Lucia Vits and Angela Baldwin, RVT, the event was an info session and slide presentation by the medical staff and included a walkthrough of the clinic and a question and answer portion. The presentation covered travel and carriers, overall health, cat care, emergency and non-emergency visits and more. Practice Manager Jayleen Duchscher presented the gift basket to Bernadette Brousseau. There are an estimated 8.3 million cats in Canada, with 38% of Canadian households having a cat. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Active Living Fair took place at the Grand Opening of the Morinville Leisure Centre on Saturday. More than 35 groups and organizations took the opportunity to showcase what they had to offer to the community. More images in the gallery below. – Lucie Roy Photos

With the great weather Saturday, the bees were busy doing their thing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Dale Nally was the speaker at last week’s Chamber luncheon. Read the full story here.

A temporary display at the Musee Morinville Museum consists of Historic Buildings of Morinville that have disappeared completely, were to be demolished or have been altered beyond recognition. The scale models were made by Philip Lavallee. Only a few of the models are pictured here. – Lucie Roy Photos

Another great photo from local photographer Don Boutilier.

On Wednesday morning Celina Kieser went to see Zen at Sobeys to have some of her homegrown tomatoes weighed. One tomato weighed in at 1.275 kg (2.811 lbs) and the small one at 0.635 kg (1.4 lbs). Celina Kieser is an avid gardener who takes much pride and care of her plants. – Lucie Roy Photo