Morinville Jets start their season this weekend

(Last Updated On: Sep 10, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets kick off the 2019-2020 Capital Junior Hockey League (CJHL) season Sunday night when they host Fort Saskatchewan for a 7:15 exhibition game at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

Jets President Brent Melville said he is expecting a good season.

“We have 15 returning players, but we lose our top two scorers from last year,” Melville said of former players Brett Dubuc and Lee Gadoury. “We will still have a very competitive team. We have three players who played for the Sting Midget AA last year, and we picked up a few players from St. Albert Midget AA.”

The Morinville Jets play their home opener against the Beverly Warriors Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. On Sept. 25, they are off to Londonderry to face the North Edmonton Red Wings, and on Sept. 27 they face the Merchants at the Jarome Iginla Arena in St. Albert. The Jets return home Sept. 29 for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Flyers.