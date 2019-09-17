Primeau holds Terry Fox Run

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ben Borthwick at the finish line with Mr. Cormier.

by Lucie Roy

The students, teachers and staff at Ecole H. Primeau Middle School gathered in the gym on Monday afternoon for a rally prior to the Terry Fox run.

Students spoke on the life of Terry Fox and the Anything’s Possible theme for this year.

They also spoke on living life to the fullest and ways they can be more like Terry, to be persistent like Terry, to be generous like Terry, to be caring like Terry and to dream big like Terry.

The goal for the school is to fundraise $800 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

They already have $500 raised to date and have the rest of the week to raise funds.

The Terry Fox stickers were placed on their shirts prior to the run with a name or the cause they were running for.

After the run, the stickers were placed on a large banner at the school for all to read.

Terry Fox is a Canadian hero whose legacy lives on.

Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba he grew up in B.C. and at 18 years of age was diagnosed with bone cancer and had to have his right leg amputated just above the knee.

While in the hospital he saw many with cancer and it moved him and at that point, his dream began to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

He began his Marathon of Hope in April 1980 in Newfoundland but was forced to stop near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

He passed away in June of 1981 at the age of 22.

Over 750 million dollars has been raised worldwide for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.

Alexander Easson was one of the speakers at the Rally

After the run, the stickers were placed on the large banner outside the school at the finish line.