RCMP investigating ATM theft in Legal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 30, 2019)

Above: RCMP supplied photo of suspects.

by Morinville News Staff

photos by Lucie Roy

RCMP are searching for three suspects after an early morning ATM theft in Legal.

A white flat deck truck rammed into Servus Credit union on 50th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. Sept. 30. Police say three unknown suspects loaded the ATM onto the back of the truck and fled eastbound on Highway 651. Extensive damage was done to the building.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing and being assisted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for the crime. If you have information on this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Below are photos by Lucie Roy of the damage done to Servus Credit Union