RCMP investigating ATM theft in Legal
Above: RCMP supplied photo of suspects.
by Morinville News Staff
photos by Lucie Roy
RCMP are searching for three suspects after an early morning ATM theft in Legal.
A white flat deck truck rammed into Servus Credit union on 50th Avenue at approximately 4 a.m. Sept. 30. Police say three unknown suspects loaded the ATM onto the back of the truck and fled eastbound on Highway 651. Extensive damage was done to the building.
The RCMP investigation is ongoing and being assisted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.
RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify those responsible for the crime. If you have information on this investigation, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Below are photos by Lucie Roy of the damage done to Servus Credit Union
2 thoughts on “RCMP investigating ATM theft in Legal”
Well dumbass #2 left fingerprints on the top of the machine and stares into the camera and at least dumbass #1 was smart to wear gloves and hid his face and all 3 dumbasses rob a atm on a Sunday when it’s half empty, real smart criminals. Do these guys realize what an impact this has done not only to the bank and its staff but to the community as a whole. This is the main bank in town a lot use Servus and to the seniors who can’t get to Morinville to do their banking at the end of the month.
That’s not very legal