Morinville Fire Department offering a ride to school in a fire truck

(Last Updated On: Oct 2, 2019)

Above: The Morinville Fire Department sponsored and participated in MCHS’ HOWLS (Honor, Ownership, Welcoming, Leadership, Spirit) Luncheon on Wednesday as an early kickoff to Fire Prevention Week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Fire Prevention Week takes place Oct. 6 to Oct. 12. The Morinville Fire Department is offering one Grade 1-4 student from Morinville Public School, and one from École Notre Dame Elementary School a chance to get a ride to school in a fire truck. That ride will take place the week of Oct. 21 to Oct. 25.

Details on the contest and how to enter can be found at www.morinville.ca/fire.

This year’s Fire Prevention theme is “Not Every Hero Wears A Cape: Plan and Practice Your Escape.”

The Morinville Fire Department will also be at Home Hardware’s Grand Re-Opening on Oct. 19 promoting fire safety products.