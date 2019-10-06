Oktoberfest a success

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Emeralds perform at Saturday night’s Oktoberfest ALS fundraiser.

photos by Stephen Dafoe and Lucie Roy

After an absence of a couple of years, Morinville saw the return of Oktoberfest at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday. Morinville resident and Walk to End ALS Ambassador Danny Getzlaf organized the event as a fundraiser for the cause.

Getzlaf learned he had Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the fall of 2017. ALS is a disease that gradually paralyzes people because the brain is no longer able to communicate with the muscles of the body.

This past summer, Getzlaf and his Community Spirit team raised $38000 for ALS research and support at the annual walk in Edmonton.

But still, he wanted to do more for the cause and his community and spent the past few months organizing Saturday’s all-day event.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the community was invited to take part in a free music event. The event brought together the Edmonton Accordion Society, The Strawflowers, Wild Rose Old Tyme Fiddler’s Association, and a Musician’s Instrument Swap and Sell.

Doors opened at 6 p.m. for the evening Oktoberfest show and dance. The evening event brought the Emeralds back to the Morinville stage. The Emeralds Show and Dance Band originated in Edmonton and have performed internationally in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Trinidad, the United States, and Canada.

All proceeds from the event, including 50/50, and raffle draws go to the ALS Society of Alberta.

Danny Getzlaf told Morinville News Sunday afternoon that Oktoberfest has raised more than $10,000 from the 50/50 draw, West Jet Draw, The Oilers Quilt draw, and cash donations.

“We were so lucky that that gentleman purchased 129 West Jet tickets at $10 each. Then he gave it back to be auctioned and he purchased it for $2000,” Getzlaf saying that the one individual was a $3300 donation. The winner of the 50-50 also gave back to the cause.

