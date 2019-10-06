Morinville Sports Shorts
It was a busy weekend for sports in and out of Morinville. Between World Girls Ice Hockey Weekend, two volleyball tournaments, Morinville Youth Basketball, and regular season hockey games, there was lots to watch.
World Girls Hockey weekend took place in Morinville Friday with some training camps. A total of 74 girls came out for the free camps. After the camps, the St. Albert Slash AAA played their season opener to a packed house at the Landrex Arena. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The MCHS Jr. Boys Varsity tournament took place on Friday and Saturday. The boys came in third overall. The Barrhead Gryphons beat Fort Saskatchewan Cardinals, two sets to one to take gold. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
The MCHS Wolves beat Hinton Rockies 25-15 in Onoway Tournament to take gold. – Natalie Meade photo.
Morinville Sr girls (grade 8/9) won Gold at Onoway tournament today. They MCHS beat the Onoway Mustangs 25-21. – Karen Galloway photo.
The MCHS Jr. Varsity Girls took gold in their tournament at MCHS over the weekend. – Keltie Wight Brisson Photo
The Morinville Kings brought a young player on the ice for warm-up in their home opener against Fort Saskatchewan Saturday night. It is a team tradition.
The Morinville Kings raised their 2018-2019 League Championship and Provincials banners to the rafters fo the Landrex Arena Saturday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
We will have Morinville Youth Basketball results from the weekend early this week.
7 thoughts on “Morinville Sports Shorts”
The MCHS junior girls team was also in the Onoway tournament this weekend and came home with the championship title after defeating Onoway.
It is in the article and was posted on this page yesterday afternoon with a photo of the team.
MorinvilleNews.com I saw the previous post. There is always confusion with the Morinville teams. There is the Junior Varsity (JV) teams which are gr 10/11’s and then the Gr 8/9 team which is the Junior team. I believe both girls teams took home gold this weekend.
Lisa Doney Yes, both girls teams took home gold and we posted a photo of both teams on Facebook yesterday. We added the missing one into the article after you mentioned it.
We do our best to cover many teams in this town.
Lisa Doney – there is a screenshot of our Facebook post yesterday at 5:17 p.m.
I had seen that when it was posted. Thanks for all the coverage that you give our athletes. 😃
Great job girls!