Morinville Sports Shorts

It was a busy weekend for sports in and out of Morinville. Between World Girls Ice Hockey Weekend, two volleyball tournaments, Morinville Youth Basketball, and regular season hockey games, there was lots to watch.

World Girls Hockey weekend took place in Morinville Friday with some training camps. A total of 74 girls came out for the free camps. After the camps, the St. Albert Slash AAA played their season opener to a packed house at the Landrex Arena. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The MCHS Jr. Boys Varsity tournament took place on Friday and Saturday. The boys came in third overall. The Barrhead Gryphons beat Fort Saskatchewan Cardinals, two sets to one to take gold. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The MCHS Wolves beat Hinton Rockies 25-15 in Onoway Tournament to take gold. – Natalie Meade photo.

Morinville Sr girls (grade 8/9) won Gold at Onoway tournament today. They MCHS beat the Onoway Mustangs 25-21. – Karen Galloway photo.

The MCHS Jr. Varsity Girls took gold in their tournament at MCHS over the weekend. – Keltie Wight Brisson Photo

The Morinville Kings brought a young player on the ice for warm-up in their home opener against Fort Saskatchewan Saturday night. It is a team tradition.

The Morinville Kings raised their 2018-2019 League Championship and Provincials banners to the rafters fo the Landrex Arena Saturday night. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

We will have Morinville Youth Basketball results from the weekend early this week.